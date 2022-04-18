Pakistan finish 9th in Junior Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan defeated Thailand 3-0 to finish 9th in the Junior Davis Cup that concluded in the Indian city of New Delhi.

According to the reports reaching here, Pakistan’s Asem Bilal outplayed Woncgharoen Wongwarun 1-6, 6-1, 11-9 while Huzaifa Khan defeated Suttiscmboon Pannawat 7-5, 3-6 and 11-9.

Thai team conceded the doubles with Pakistan finishing at the top of Group to attain ninth position.

India won the Junior Davis Cup. Japan finished second, top seed Australia third while Kazakhstan 4th, Korea 5th, Vietnam 6th, Singapore 7th, Iran 6th, Thailand 10th, Uzbekistan 11th, Malaysia 12th, Hong Kong 13th, Syria 14th, Indonesia 15th and Sri Lanka 16th.