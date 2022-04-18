Broad not keen on Test captaincy

LONDON: Seasoned fast bowler Stuart Broad has said he is not considering taking the reins of English Test team following the resignation of Joe Root.

Root gave up captaincy after being at the helms for five years, having lost series against Australia early this year and against West Indies just recently.

The name of the tall fast bowler, 35, has been thrown as a short-term replacement, while some have said it was time all-rounder Ben Stokes took up the role.

Broad, who was not picked for the series against the West Indies, said he just wanted to return to the Test side.

"I am aware that my name has been touted as a potential successor to Joe as England captain and I guess that is because I am an experienced centrally contracted player who has been around the international game a long time," Broad, England's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests after James Anderson, wrote in a column for Mail On Sunday.

"However, it is not something I have given any thought to because firstly I am not currently in possession of a shirt within the England test team and my focus is very much on changing that by taking wickets for Nottinghamshire over the next few weeks.

"I would argue we are in a fairly unique position as far as selection for the test team goes right now in that there are only two players whose names you could write in pen on the scorecard. One of them is Joe Root, the other is Ben Stokes," he wrote.

Broad said he was frustrated when he was dropped but he had no antagonsim towards Root. "People may question my relationship with Joe given recent history but I've always been good at differentiating between friendship and business," Broad said.

"From my point of view, that's professional sport and it would never stop me enjoying a nice glass of red wine or playing a round of golf with those who came to such decisions," said the lanky fast bowler.