Human trafficking raises alarm in divided Cyprus

Nicosia: Cyprus’s frozen conflict is providing fertile ground for human traffickers with cases at "alarming" levels in the EU member state, and the breakaway north considered as bad as Afghanistan. "I love her, but at the same time she reminds me about my past," said one Cameroonian trafficking survivor, referring to her young daughter. "There was so much abuse during those months," added the woman in her 20s, who said she was rescued by a client from her ordeal.