Nearly three tonnes of cocaine seized off Canaries: Spain

Madrid: Nearly three tonnes of cocaine hidden aboard a fishing boat have been seized off the coast of Spain’s Canary Islands, officials said on Sunday.

The drugs were stowed in the boat’s fuel tank and five members of the crew -- four Turks and a Georgian -- were detained during an operation that took place on Wednesday, said a joint statement by the Spanish national police, national guard and the finance ministry.

Authorities were alerted that the "AKT 1" vessel could be carrying drugs by the Lisbon-based MAOC-N international agency that oversees the battle against drug smuggling in the Atlantic. It was stopped 300 nautical miles (555 nautical kilometres) south of the Canaries and has been towed to Las Palmas, the statement said.