UK archbishop raises questions on Rwanda migrants plan

London: The Church of England’s most senior cleric, Justin Welby, on Sunday criticised the British government’s plans to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda to process their claims.
The scheme has sparked outrage and widespread criticism from human rights organisations and even the UN. And Welby, who as the Archbishop of Canterbury is the Church of England’s highest-ranking cleric, added his voice to the dissent in his Easter Day address.
While "the details are for politics and politicians", Welby suggested that sending asylum-seekers overseas posed "serious ethical questions". "The principle must stand the judgement of God and it cannot," Welby said.
