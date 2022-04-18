Container ship stranded for a month off US coast refloated

Washington: A massive container ship stranded for a month in the US east coast’s Chesapeake Bay was refloated on Sunday, local media reported.

The Ever Forward, owned by the Taiwan-based company Evergreen, became lodged in some 20 feet (six meters) of mud a few hundred yards from shore on the night of March 13 after missing a turn into deeper water.

US media reported the ship was dislodged around 7:00 am (1100 GMT) Sunday, after nearly 500 of the 5,000 containers on board had been removed to make the vessel lighter and take advantage of the month’s highest tide.