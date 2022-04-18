 
Monday April 18, 2022
World

French debate

By AFP
April 18, 2022

Paris: The live televised presidential debate on Wednesday between President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen is set to be a crucial moment in a tight race for the Elysee. The pair will trade blows from 1900 GMT in a clash set to be watched by millions of French nationwide ahead of the April 24 run-off election.

