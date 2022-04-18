Divine ‘refuge’

Durban, South Africa: As temperatures climbed and an overcast sky hung over a storm-ravaged township in eastern South Africa, survivors of the deadly floods sought divine solace observing Easter Sunday.

Inanda, a rural township 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the city of Durban’s central business district, was one of the areas devastated by heavy flooding that has killed 443 people and left more than 40,000 homeless.