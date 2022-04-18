Divers inspect ship sunk off Tunisia

Gabes, Tunisia: Divers on Sunday inspected the hull of a tanker loaded with 750 tonnes of fuel that sank off southeastern Tunisia, with no leak detected so far, officials said.
"With the improvement in weather conditions, a team of divers accompanied by the ship’s captain and engineer who know its layout are on site to examine the hull," Mohamed Karray, spokesman for the court in Gabes city, which is investigating Saturday’s sinking, told AFP.
Washington: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has invited his French counterpart to visit Ukraine to see...
Athens: A woman migrant has been found dead after shooting erupted as she and others tried to cross into Greece from...
Nicosia: Cyprus’s frozen conflict is providing fertile ground for human traffickers with cases at "alarming" levels...
Nefta, Tunisia: Najet unravels an old pair of jeans, raw material for a designer carpet: traditional, eco-friendly...
Beijing: China Eastern Airlines resumed flying Boeing 737-800 aircraft on Sunday, flight tracking data showed, just...
Madrid: Nearly three tonnes of cocaine hidden aboard a fishing boat have been seized off the coast of Spain’s Canary...
Comments