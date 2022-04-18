Divers inspect ship sunk off Tunisia

Gabes, Tunisia: Divers on Sunday inspected the hull of a tanker loaded with 750 tonnes of fuel that sank off southeastern Tunisia, with no leak detected so far, officials said.

"With the improvement in weather conditions, a team of divers accompanied by the ship’s captain and engineer who know its layout are on site to examine the hull," Mohamed Karray, spokesman for the court in Gabes city, which is investigating Saturday’s sinking, told AFP.