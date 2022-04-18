Saving our country

The country’s economy is in shambles, and the Pakistani people are under immense economic agony. They are suffering under the burden of inflation, increasing crime rate and diminishing job opportunities. People need a pause from the never-ending blame game by their politicians. The new PM, who is known to be an active and dynamic person, must take immediate steps to unite the extremely divided nation and improve law and order in the country. He must try to bring all political parties together to find a long-term solution to our economic problems. If our politicians don’t bury their animosities and agree to work on some core principles, we will keep going in circles. He must try to bring together people from all sections of society such as lawyers, journalists, industrialists, and traders to reduce polarization and work together to save the country.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad