No more protests

Pakistan is a country of a nation that loves to protest against each other throughout the tenure of an elected government. Sometimes, these protests are based on allegations of rigging. And sometimes, as seen recently, these protests are backed on the claims of an international conspiracy. Imran Khan’s government was overthrown through a constitutional move, but it is a pity that now Imran Khan’s party has started building a narrative that the no-confidence motion was supported by the US and announced protests in different cities of Pakistan.

The party should wait until the general elections as these kinds of protests increase anarchy in the country and cause uncertainty among people.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi