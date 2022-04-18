The greatest tragedy befalling Pakistan is not that Imran Khan shot himself in the foot. The real tragedy is that between the controlling haves, who have milked the status quo, and our burgeoning population with few stakes to clutch, there seem to be enough forces in the country that want to bring us back a full circle. And when that happened, like petulant children whose lollipops were yanked out of their mouths, the democratic political potential of the PTI collapsed and the awaited Naya Pakistan exited with a whimper. There was no alternative option available. Unfortunately, they have left even greater polarization and an acrimonious schism in our already fractiously divided and burgeoning population. Rabble rousing, a fine Subcontinental skill, can be good, but we repeatedly have seen what stirring up of virulent sentiment is capable of. This does not bode well for a nation.

At the end of the day, it is the economy that matters and that is in severe jeopardy. Under the current circumstances unless a miracle happens, or they empty their pockets in the national interest (another miracle), it is not going to be easy for the divergent conglomerate that has again ganged up to deliver. If Khan gets over his arrogance and perception of omniscience, he may stand a good chance of a comeback.

Dr Mervyn Hosein

Karachi