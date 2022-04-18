Managing the economy

Pakistan is now facing a major socio-economic crisis. Decade-long misrule and economic mismanagement have created a sense of detachment in society. There is too much frustration among people. If this economic mismanagement continues, the country will face a deep and irreversible crisis.

Our rulers must put genuine efforts for economic management and slash all unnecessary expenditure. Otherwise, they already know the fate of those who fail to deliver on their promises.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad