Unbreakable Khan

The opposition parties will relish the taste of a no-confidence motion as they have poked the sleeping Imran Khan. He was dying his own death due to inflation, but they made a big mistake by challenging his authority. The old knight is welling out of Imran Khan who is incapacitated and feeble for now but is aware of how the political system works.

Imran Khan is a great leader and a headache for the opposition. No one can match the bravery of Imran Khan.

Asad Hanif

Okara