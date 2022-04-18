Scenes in the assembly

What happened in the Punjab Assembly today was reprehensible; adults were throwing ‘lotas’ at each other and pulling the hair of fellow lawmakers. Why are we adamant to show disrespect for the democratic process? Why are we talking about civil disobedience? What do we want to achieve by stirring all this trouble?
Imran Khan should have let the democratic process take its course by choosing to sit in opposition and use his power over people who see a hero in him for his philanthropy, efforts for creating unity and love for humanity instead of his hatred for dissidents.
Mariam Khan
Lahore
