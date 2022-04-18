Governor can’t impose his decision on people: PPP

LAHORE:Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza has said "so-called" Punjab governor cannot impose his decision on people of Punjab. In a statement, Syed Hassan Murtaza said whatever the Constitution says the president and the governor are bound to abide by it. He said there is no darkness in the path of the Constitution and law. If the governor does not fulfill his constitutional responsibilities then the federation can remove him, he said and added that the political instability in Punjab, the largest province of Pakistan, is not in the interest of people and the President is bound to act on the advice of the Prime Minister.