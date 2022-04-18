MoU signed on transparent fuel purchase

LAHORE:A contract was signed between Punjab Irrigation Department and multinational energy firm for the purchase of High Speed Diesel for earth moving machinery of the department.

According to a spokesman for Punjab Irrigation Department, the contract will ensure greater transparency in the procurement process. Superintending Engineers of Machinery Circles Multan and Lahore and the company representative signed the agreement. Secretary Irrigation Saif Anjum and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.