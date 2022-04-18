Hot, dry forecast

LAHORE:The intensity of heat wave in the provincial metropolis reduced a little as mercury came down to 38.4°C here on Sunday.

The provincial capital, in past few days, witnessed extreme hot weather with mercury touching above 41°C. Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of the country today (Monday).

They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in central/north Balochistan and lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. They predicted dust raising/gusty winds were expected in central/southern Punjab and upper Sindh.

Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore, it was 38.4°C and minimum was 21.6°C.