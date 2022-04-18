Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: I did my BSc with double Mathematics and Physics. Please advise me which field would be better for me for further studies and recommend the one which has good scope. (Sajid Ahmad- Nowshera)

Ans: Looking at your subject combination, the picture is clear that you are good at mathematics and physics, and an ideal career path for you is to study Software Engineering with Internet or Web Security options. Alternatively, you would also look at Telecommunication and Mobile Engineering which require good knowledge of mathematics and physics both and therefore it is expected that you would make a good career in the above.

Q2: I am student of BBA (Hons) last semester. In future, I want to do Masters and PhD in Supply Chain Management (SCM). Please guide me if this a worthy specialisation to pursue and does it have any demand in the field? (Talib Majeed- Lahore)

Ans: The demand for Supply Chain Management is high due to globalisation and digitalisation, and is also an upcoming area of expertise. The UK has a one-year master's in Supply Chain Management following a four-year bachelor’s degree in at least a high second class. Having done your masters in SCM I would suggest you work for a few years before deciding to research a relative topic.

Q3: I am doing Bachelors of Computer Science (BCS). I wanted to ask you that out of three options which specialisation I should choose further, Networking, Web Designing, or Software? (Faisal Javed - Lahore)

Ans: Computer Networking is a potential and vital area.

However, you might like to look at internet security and web crime where you need to learn and acquire knowledge about the development of software that protects the financial institutions, banks, and leasing companies making this profession one of the leading areas of expertise.

Q4: I am a student of MBBS 4th year. I want to do CSS because I am not interested to do clinical neither FCPS. I will do CSS either I would apply for PhD. You are requested to guide me further. (Irum Gul - Peshawar)

Ans: I recommend that you should complete your MBBS, house job, and then do a bit of practice to get good experience before proceeding towards doing CSS or a PhD degree.

Please understand that you have spent many years completing a degree and you deserve to benefit from the hard work that you have done before opting to look at ventures like CSS etc.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).