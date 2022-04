LAHORE:Sikh yatrees arrived here on Sunday after attending five-day long religious rituals at Hassan-Abdal and Nankana Sahib. They will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Monday (today). Tight security measures were taken by Railway police at Lahore Railway Station. Special commandos were deployed on entry and exit points of the station. The Sikh pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore on April 19 and Gurdwara Rori Sahib at Eminabad on April 20.