Man arrested for blackmailing girl

LAHORE:Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man for blackmailing a girl on social media. The FIA Cybercrime wing arrested the man on the complaint of the father of the girl. The accused lured the girl on social media and developed relationship with her. During that period, he made vulnerable pictures of the girl and later started blackmailing her and giving her threats to upload her pictures on social media.

The accused minted millions from the girl after which parents of the girl approached the FIA. Man held for raping special girl: Police arrested a man on charges of raping a 13-year-old mentally challenged girl in the Hanjarwal area.

The accused identified as Saqlain confessed that he had already raped the girl. The accused was handed over to the Investigation Wing.

Man found dead: A 40-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Shahdara police on Sunday. Some passersby spotted the body lying in the Begum Kot area, Shahdara and informed the police.

Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Motorcyclist hit to death: A 13-year-old bike rider was killed by a speeding tractor trolley in the Badami Bagh area on Sunday. The victim identified as Ali Raza died on the spot. The accused driver escaped from the scene. Police shifted the body to the morgue.