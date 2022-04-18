12,818 cops perform security duty on Easter

LAHORE:Foolproof security arrangements were made on Sunday for churches across the province on Easter.

At least 12,818 officers and personnel including 337 DSPs, 438 inspectors, 544 sub-inspectors, 1,388 assistant sub-inspectors, 1,236 head constables and 8,875 constables were deployed on security duty for 2,480 Easter programmes across the province.

Special arrangements were made for places of worship of the Christian community in Lahore and 1,176 officers and personnel were on duty for the security of 622 Easter programmes in the provincial capital.

Teams of Dolphin, Peru and patrolling forces ensured constant patrols around the major churches. Additional forces were deployed to secure parks and recreational areas for the Christian community to celebrate Easter in a peaceful atmosphere.

Punjab IG said police valued the services and sacrifices of Christian citizens. He said measures would be taken on priority for the welfare of Christian employees of Punjab police. Acting Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan has lauded the performance of Lahore Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Easter.

He felicitated the Christian community, including Christian police officials on Easter. He acknowledged the efforts of all wings of Lahore Police, including Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit for devising the best strategy and plan of action to stop anti-social elements from disturbing peace and maintaining peace in the City.