Govt yet to control overcharging in Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE:Half of the holy month of Ramzan has passed but the government has yet to control price-hike and overcharging even in the special Ramazan bazaars established to ensure availability of essential edibles at official or reduced rates.

During the survey of various special Ramazan bazaars, it was witnessed that the government’s main focus was only on agricultural fair shops where selected items were being sold at last year rates. The administration of these bazaars is least bothered about the prices and overcharging in rest of the stalls. Even, sellers kept on overcharging in Shadman Ramazan bazaar where all “surprise visits” are made by the district administration.

These visits remain “fruitful” for the administrations of these bazaars as their good performance is highlighted while high-ups also get a photo shoot and media appearances as their gain from the visits. But the public remained deprived of relief from these bazaars.

This week price of chicken live bird was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs254 per kg, sold at Rs270 to 300 per kg, and chicken meat fixed at Rs368 per kg, and sold at Rs380 to 550 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs20-22 per kg, B-Grade by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs18-20 per kg, mixed sold at Rs25 per kg, while A-grade at Rs30 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs13-15 kg, sold at Rs20 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs53-55 per kg, sold at Rs60-65 per kg, B-grade by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs48-50 per kg, and C-grade by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs43-45 per kg, B&C mix sold at sold at Rs50-55 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade reduced, fixed at Rs87-90 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs80-83 per kg, and C-grade at Rs73-76 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

The price of garlic local was declined by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 kg, garlic Chinese by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs335-345 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs190-195 kg sold at Rs240 per kg, and Ginger Thai reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs195-200 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg. Cucumber Farm increased by Rs2 per kg fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg. Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs80 kg.

Bitter gourd was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs60-62 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Spinach farm was declined by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs28-30 per kg, sold at Rs40-60 per kg. Zucchini long unchanged at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and Zucchini Farm reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, Zucchini local was fixed at Rs145-150 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese gained by Rs75 per kg, was fixed at Rs265-270 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 kg, lemon local was reduced by Rs70 per kg, fixed at Rs440-450 per kg, not available.

Pumpkin was fixed at Rs53-55 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs120 per kg.

Turnip was fixed at Rs20-21 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs25-27 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs10-120 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs85-250 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs140 to 220 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg.

The price of banana special was fixed at Rs175-180 per dozen, sold at Rs250-300 per dozen, A-category was at Rs135-140 per dozen, sold at Rs200-220 per dozen, and B-category by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs85-88 per dozen, sold at Rs120-140 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs54-56 per dozen, sold at Rs80-100 per dozen.

Pomegranate Qandahari reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs235-245 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs445-455 per kg, sold at Rs800 to 1,000 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs310-320 kg, sold at Rs500-600 per kg. Guava was fixed at Rs83-86 per kg, sold at Rs60-120 per kg.

Melon A-grade was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs92-95 per kg, B-grade at Rs65-68 per kg, sold at Rs80-120 per kg.

Watermelon was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs65-68 per kg, sold at Rs70-100 per kg.