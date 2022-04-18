Call for progressive forces to unite around political alternative

The Awami Workers Party (AWP) has called for all progressive political and social forces to unite around a genuinely transformative political-economic programme based on redistribution of wealth, reduction of defence and other non-productive expenditures, defence of the livelihoods and liberties of the working masses, an end to the pillage of natural resources in ethnic peripheries, and the elimination of all anti-women oppression and socio-economic structures.

The AWP has asserted that the demise of former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the ushering in of a new government spearheaded by PM Shehbaz Sharif represents, at best, a temporary respite from deeply entrenched class, imperialist and gendered structures of power. The long-term well-being of Pakistan’s predominantly young working masses demands a genuine political alternative.

In a communique issued at the conclusion of its two-day federal committee meeting in Karachi, AWP President Yousuf Mustikhan, General Secretary Bakhshal Thalho and Senior Vice President Akhtar Hussain said that in a desperate attempt to save his faltering regime, Imran Khan claimed that he was the target of a US-backed conspiracy.

They said that there can be no doubt that US imperialism has systematically undermined Pakistan’s democracy while also subjugating its working masses and ethnic peripheries to the rule of capital and endless wars.

Meanwhile, they added, the Washington-backed North Atlantic Treaty Organisation alliance continues to weave destruction around the world despite it being a relic of the cold war.

They said that Imran Khan’s vacuous anti-Americanism deliberately neglects that the PTI government was systematically patronised by the US, and that in almost four years in power, the PTI acceded to the International Monetary Fund’s conditionalities, and the hegemony of multinational corporations.

They added that for its part, the government headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif will soon be revoking fuel subsidies that are likely to push the price of petrol beyond Rs250 per litre, which will confirm that none of the ruling class parties are able and willing to undertake political and economic decisions to extricate Pakistan from the suffocating grip of multilateral and bilateral donors.

Meanwhile, they pointed out, there is no evidence that the new government is willing and able to change fundamental policies, including enforced disappearances and patronage of right-wing forces.

The AWP leadership asserted that a genuinely anti-imperialist project in Pakistan must challenge the domination of the religious right and the ruling class accumulation project that is based on the ruthless exploitation of land, water bodies, mountainous highlands and other natural resources.

They said that it is only the left-progressive forces that articulate such politics, and the AWP will focus its energies on uniting all such forces on a common platform, especially in the build-up to the general elections.

They said that such a left-progressive alliance will also articulate a truly independent and non-aligned foreign policy that privileges peace with Pakistan’s immediate neighbours, India and Afghanistan, while also pursuing meaningful policies of economic cooperation with other regional countries, including Iran.

The party leadership believes that the building of such a left-progressive political alternative demands that politicised youth, including those poisoned by the reactionary rhetoric of the PTI, close ranks with Katchi Abadi dwellers, fisherfolk, domestic servants, home-based workers, small and landless farmers, and daily-wage workers, whose labour makes the Pakistani society function on a daily basis.

They said that this working mass is largely alienated from the high politics of the current system, even though they are the primary victim of the elite’s often violent accumulation strategies.

They added that only by uniting the working masses and the youth, both in metropolitan Pakistan and the ethnic peripheries, can federalism and democracy thrive, and a long-term transformative project away from colonial capitalism reach fruition.