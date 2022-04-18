Two of a gang involved in ATM hacking arrested

Police on Sunday arrested two men for their alleged involvement in drawing money from the accounts of citizens by hacking ATMs with the help of software. The arrests were made by the Aram Bagh police. The suspects were identified as Adnan Zafar and Sohail Khan.

Sharing the details, police said that one of the gang members first went into the ATM booth, where he installed a device on the ATM before leaving the booth, then other gang members hacked the account details of the people using the ATM to draw cash from their accounts.

Police said that the gang had also been involved in various similar cases in Punjab, and that they were also wanted by the Federal Investigation Agency in the province.

Police are looking for the remaining gang members. They said they had seized a laptop, some devices and other things used for hacking. Cases against them have been registered, and further investigation is underway.