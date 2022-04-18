Two held for stealing cars

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two members of a gang who is involved in stealing vehicles as well as using fake registration number plates.

According to details, the arrests were made by the North Nazimabad Division of the AVLC police. The suspects were identified as Shabbir Odh and Satish Kumar. Police said that the suspects were habitual criminals and had been involved in various cases of car theft in the city.

Officials said that four of their accomplices had been arrested in an injured condition by the AVLC police in January 2022, adding that they were currently in prison. Police said that the suspects used to print the logo of the Sindh High Court on the registration number plates of the stolen cars, adding that Odh had a fake card of a lawyer and also carried a lawyer’s uniform with him to dodge the law enforcers.

Officials said that after stealing cars from Karachi, the gang used to sell them in Balochistan. Police claimed to have seized four stolen vehicles and a huge cache of drugs during their raid. Cases against them have been registered, while further investigation is underway.

Cars damaged

Over half a dozen vehicles were damaged in a traffic accident on the Lyari Expressway on Sunday. The accident took place after the driver of one of the cars lost his control. Resultantly, the other vehicles collided with each other. Five cars, a cab and a Hiace van were damaged in the accident but no casualties were reported.

Man commits suicide

A young man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Lyari on Sunday. Police said the incident took place at a house in Sargodha Muhalla in Lyari within the limits of the Kalri police station.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the casualty to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for an autopsy. The family told police that he locked himself in his room after a quarrel with some family members on Saturday night and in the morning, his body was found hanged with the ceiling fan.