DHA tea shop robbery suspects ‘were injured by accomplices’

Two men arrested for their alleged involvement in the recent tea shop robbery in Karachi’s DHA neighbourhood were wounded after some suspects fired at the police in a bid to free their accomplices during a raid in the Boat Basin area on Sunday.

According to details, a citizen had been injured during a mugging attempt at a tea shop in the Nishat Commercial area of DHA a couple of days ago. Police claimed that they arrested two suspects, namely Osama and Kashif, late on Saturday night for their involvement in the tea shop robbery.

Officials said that the police party came under attack on Sunday when they carried out a raid in the Boat Basin area, along with the arrested suspects, to take four of their accomplices into custody.

Police said that the suspects opened fire on the law enforcers in order to help their arrested accomplices escape, but both the detainees suffered gunshot wounds by the firing of their accomplices. They were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment under police custody. Officials said that the four suspects who had opened fire on the police and injured their accomplices managed to escape. They said that raids are underway to arrest them.

Separately, a suspected criminal was arrested after an encounter with the police that took place near Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi within the limits of the Taimuria police station. The arrested suspect was later identified as Haris Habib, while his accomplice managed to escape. The injured suspect was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment under police custody.