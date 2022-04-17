Rabbani condemns Israeli attack on Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has condemned a brutal attack on peaceful Palestinians in the compound of Al Aqsa by the Israeli riot police.
In a statement, he said it was shameful that over 152 Palestinians were injured. “The entry of the Israeli security forces in the compound of Al Aqsa is a grave violation. The Muslim world including Pakistan must react to the incident and the Palestinian and Kashmiri peoples struggle cannot be betrayed,” he added.
He said a policy of appeasement of the West at the expense of the indigenous struggles of the oppressed peoples had not helped the Muslim world. “The call of history is to look East and Muslim leaders must heed and learn from the past. Pakistan should condemn the Israeli act,” he added.
