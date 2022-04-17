201st Urs of Sachal Sarmast gets underway

SUKKUR: Former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, accompanied by Adviser to the Sindh CM on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt, inaugurated a three-day 201st Urs celebrations of Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast (RA) at Daraza Sharif near Gambat in district Khairpur.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, former CM Sindh said Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast (RA), through his multilingual poetry, spread message of love, peace, and interfaith harmony, adding that Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and Sachal Sarmast had enriched Sindhi language and literature through their poetry. He said Sarmsat and Bhittai’s poetry was the reflection of every situation of life that minimised sorrows and pains of the humanity. Qaim said Sufism promoted by Sachal Sarmast. He said former president Asif Ali Zardari bestowed a Sufi university to promote the message of mysticism.

The Advisor to the CM Fayyaz Ali Butt said Sachal Sarmast was among few, who spread message of Sufism throughout the world, saying that Qaim Ali Shah has done record development in Sindh. The celebrations will comprise events, such as Mehfil-e-Sama, national literacy conference, Mushaira and rag concert, while Sachal Awards will also be presented to the eminent personalities of the country. However, Sugharanji Katchery and traditional Sindhi games will also be part of the celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur and chairman Sachal Yadgar Committee said Sachal Sarmast had identified the social evils, including religious bigotry, extremism and hostility to humanity by reviewing class system and provided solutions by Sufism, saying that Sachal Sarmast taught love and affection through poetry.

He said the Sachal Memorial Committee has been playing its due role to convey the message of Sachal Sarmast. Meanwhile, former CM Sindh and and Advisor to the Sindh CM had distributed Sachal Sarmast Awards among the participants in different categories.