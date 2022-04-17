People will not accept ‘imported govt’, says Mehmood Khan

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday inaugurated various development projects in his native Swat district on Saturday.

During his one day trip, the chief minister inaugurated a new building of the Post-Graduate Jahanzeb College, new pipeline for uninterrupted supply of gas to Mingora and Mingora Bypass Flyover, astroturf, women's gymnasium and district council hall.

The chief minister also performed the ground-breaking of several new projects, including cardiology and gynecology units at Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital, Mingora Gravity Water Supply Scheme, Degree College Saidu Sharif and Darul aman Swat, Fizaghat to Manglawar Road, and mini sports complex at grassy ground.

The chief minister also visited the Swat Press Club where he inaugurated its newly-constructed block.

Later, addressing the elders of the area at Grassy Ground, the chief minister said that in the 2018 general elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had formed the government in the province with a two-thirds majority. “And the PTI will form a government in the Centre with a two-thirds majority after the upcoming general elections,” he added.

Mahmood Khan said that there was no precedent that a large number of people were protesting across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Imran Khan’s call.

And the people had a clear message that they were not ready to accept the ‘imported government’ under any circumstances, he claimed.

“The Peshawar public gathering proved that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa belongs to Imran Khan and it is the stronghold of the PTI,” he maintained.

The chief minister said that Imran Khan had sacrificed his government but did not compromise on the sovereignty of the country. The nation had started a new struggle and this struggle was for national sovereignty and national dignity, he added.

Criticising the federal government for increasing electricity prices, he said that the imported rulers had increased the electricity tariff just after the formation of government.

“The imported rulers are thinking of closing down the shelter homes but all such welfare programmes will continue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said, the imported government would not be allowed to attack or close any social welfare programme.

The chief minister said that the no-confidence motion against him was a drama, which had flopped badly.

“The PTI members belonging to the provincial assembly will never change their loyalties,” he said, adding the development projects of Swat had been planned keeping in view the next 40 years needs and requirements of the people.

The chief minister thanked the people of Swat for their support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the recently held local government elections in the province.