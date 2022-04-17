Shalobar tribesmen oppose coalmines’ lease to other tribes

BARA: Residents of Shalobar tribe have said that they would not allow other tribes to buy coalmine lease in Tirah Valley.
Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, Bakht Mir Shah, Zahir Shah and others said that they were not ready to give coalmines’ lease in the mountains to people of other tribes in any case.
They added that as per traditions of the area, the lease was the right of the locals first.
They said that Darpair and Dhand areas of Shalobar in Tirah Maidan area were their property and according to tribal traditions, the right to lease there belongs to the locals first.
“We won’t give lease of mines belonging to Bar Qambarkhel or any Kukikhel tribes to other tribes, otherwise any interference may disturb peace in the area,” stated Zahir Shah.
