Unhappy employees turn up for work on Saturday

Islamabad: The federal government employees observed Saturday as an ‘on day’ as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif abolished the weekly holidays to only one immediately after assuming the charge of coveted office.

Shehbaz Sharif took oath as prime minister on April 11 and declared a six-day working week emphasising the employees to work day and night for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The daily office duty timings were also curtailed to 8 a.m. instead of 10 a.m.

The employees have expressed mixed reaction over cancellation of Saturday holiday, saying that the decision is set to increase their travel expenses, besides affecting routine life and increasing domestic chores.