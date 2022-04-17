Govt takes three U-turns in less than a week: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former minister for energy on Saturday said the Shehbaz Sharif government has taken three U-turns on economic front in less than a week.

He tweeted: “3 economic U-Turns in less than a week. - Pensions/Salaries raise announced and then cancelled. - Decision to raise fuel prices, then cancelled, now will be revisited again. - Saturday workday announced now reverting after Eid. What a circus.”