UVAS training workshop concludes

LAHORE: A three-day hands-on learning on ‘Traceability of Milk & Value Added Dairy Products through Dairy Value Chain’ and five-day training programme on “Food Safety and Halal Management System” concluded at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Saturday.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants of both training programmes. Additional Director General Punjab Food Authority Ms Saba Adil, Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Project Director Dr M Junaid and 35 participants/professionals of trainings from public and private sector and dairy industries were also present on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS has always been well connected with dairy and food industries. He said UVAS Dairy Technology Department team imparting latest knowledge and skills for the capacity building of the dairy professionals.

Various aspects were discussed during the training regarding emergence of food traceability, challenges.