Chaos inside and outside PA

LAHORE: Around 2,200 police officials under the supervision of six SPs, 11 DSPs and 19 SHOs were deputed for the Punjab Assembly session here on Saturday.

The police included Anti-Riot Force (ARF), commandoes, Elite Force, Police Response Unit (PRU), female constables and special branch.

Section 144 was imposed around the Punjab Assembly. The provincial lawmakers were escorted from a private hotel to the assembly in tight security. CCPO Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, SSP Operations Muntansir Feroz and other officers monitored the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, massive traffic jam was observed on the adjacent roads of Punjab Assembly owning to road closures as part of the unusual session's security plan. As part of plan, traffic police had set up diversions at Duty Free Shop, Avari Chowk, Qadri CHowk, Governor's House Chowk, Regal Chowk and Queens Road. The traffic on these points was diverted to the adjacent roads. However, this led to a load on these roads that led to the traffic congestion.

Long queues of vehicles struggling to find way to reach destinations were observed. Extra deployment of traffic wardens remained busy to maintain flow of traffic.