Morocco slams Israel al-Quds actions despite closer ties

RABAT: Morocco on Saturday condemned Israeli actions against Palestinian worshippers in al-Quds Al-Aqsa mosque compound this week, despite the two countries’ 2020 restoration of diplomatic ties.

The kingdom expresses its "firm condemnation of the incursion by Israeli occupation forces into the Al-Aqsa mosque, their closure of its gates and their aggression against unarmed worshippers in the mosque compound", a foreign ministry statement said.

Morocco "believes that this flagrant aggression and deliberate provocation during the holy month of Ramazan will only inflame hatred and extremism, and reduce to nothing the chances of any relaunch of a peace process in the region", the statement added.

More than 150 people were injured in clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police in the Al-Aqsa compound on Friday, the first face-off at the flashpoint holy site since the start of Ramazan.