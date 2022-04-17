Yemen’s rebels criticise new US-led task force in Red Sea

CAIRO: Yemen’s Houthis criticised a new US-led task force that will patrol the Red Sea following a series of attacks by the Iran-backed rebels in a waterway that’s essential to global trade.Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the Houthis’ chief negotiator and spokesman, said late on Friday that the US move in the Red Sea, which comes amid a cease-fire in the country's civil war, contradicts Washington’s claim of supporting the UN-brokered truce.

The task force “enshrines the aggression and blockade on Yemen," he claimed on his Telegram social media account.

Abdul-Salam apparently referred to a Saudi-led coalition the rebels have been fighting for years. The coalition, which until recently was backed by the US, imposes an air and sea blockade on Houthi-held areas.

Iran is the main supporter of the Houthis who seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in September 2014. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war on the side of Yemen’s exiled government in March 2015. Years of inconclusive fighting has pushed the Arab world’s poorest nation to the brink of famine.

Another Houthi leader, Daifallah al-Shami, also criticized the US-led task force, saying it sends negative signals and “gives a darker reading to the truce,” according to the rebels’ media office. He also did not elaborate.

The new task force of two to eight ships patrolling at a time will be commissioned Sunday and aims to target those smuggling coal, drugs, weapons and people in the Red Sea, according to Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, who oversees the US Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet.

The USS Mount Whitney, a Blue Ridge class amphibious command ship previously part of the Navy’s African and European 6th Fleet, will join the task force, Cooper said.

While Cooper did not name the Houthis when he announced the task force on Wednesday, the rebels have launched explosives-laden drone boats and mines into the waters of the Red Sea.