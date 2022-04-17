Russia bans Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Ben Wallace from entering country

Kyiv, Ukraine: Russia’s foreign ministry has banned Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Ben Wallace and 10 other British government members from entering the country.The ministry said on Saturday the decision was made “in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the UK government”.

Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps, Priti Patel, Rishi Sunak, Kwasi Kwarteng, Nadine Dorries, James Heappey, Nicola Sturgeon, Suella Braverman and Theresa May have also been banned.

“London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for containing our country and strangling the domestic economy” were responsible for its decision, the ministry said.

“In essence, the British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation around Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the part of Nato,” it added.

In March, Moscow imposed a similar ban against the US president, Joe Biden.

A UK government spokesperson said: “The UK and our international partners stand united in condemning the Russian government’s reprehensible actions in Ukraine and calling for the Kremlin to stop the war. We remain resolute in our support for Ukraine.”

The news comes a week after the prime minister met the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in Kyiv to pledge Britain’s “unwavering support” to the country as it fights the Russian invasion.

In a statement after the meeting, Johnson said: “Ukraine has defied the odds and pushed back Russian forces from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century.

“It is because of President Zelenskiy’s resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that Putin’s monstrous aims are being thwarted.”

The prime minister set out a plan of military assistance to Ukraine, consisting of 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems in addition to £100m of high-grade military equipment.

Johnson also confirmed further economic support, guaranteeing an additional $500m (£385m) in World Bank lending to Ukraine, alongside the £394m the UK provided in grant aid to ensure the continued running of humanitarian services for Ukrainians.

The UK government said it remained "resolute" in its support for Ukraine despite the move, adding that it condemned Russia's "reprehensible actions" in the country.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also reacted to the sanctions, describing President Putin as "a war criminal" and vowing that she would not "shy away from condemning him and his regime".