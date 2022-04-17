Strong quake rocks southern Greece

ATHENS: A strong 5-magnitude earthquake on Saturday rocked Greece off the island of Kythera, the National Observatory of Athens said.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 8pm local time, was 46-km west, southwest of the island which lies opposite the southeastern tip of the Peloponnese peninsula, at a depth of 67-km. There were no reports of victims or material damage. Greece is highly susceptible to tremors, being situated on several geological faultlines.