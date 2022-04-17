Strong quake rocks southern Greece

ATHENS: A strong 5-magnitude earthquake on Saturday rocked Greece off the island of Kythera, the National Observatory of Athens said.
The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 8pm local time, was 46-km west, southwest of the island which lies opposite the southeastern tip of the Peloponnese peninsula, at a depth of 67-km. There were no reports of victims or material damage. Greece is highly susceptible to tremors, being situated on several geological faultlines.
RABAT: Morocco on Saturday condemned Israeli actions against Palestinian worshippers in al-Quds Al-Aqsa mosque...
PARIS: The EU’s anti-fraud body has accused French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and associates of embezzling...
CAIRO: Yemen’s Houthis criticised a new US-led task force that will patrol the Red Sea following a series of attacks...
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will meet in mid-May with the leaders of Southeast Asian nations, with a likely...
Kyiv, Ukraine: Russia’s foreign ministry has banned Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Ben Wallace and 10 other British...
WASHINGTON: Russia has formally complained to the United States over its military aid to Ukraine, warning of...
