Bathing in Khanpur reservoir banned

HARIPUR: The district administration on Saturday imposed a ban on bathing in Khanpur reservoir and its extensions following the growing incidents of drowning during the last three years.

According to a notification about 20 to 25 people have drowned while bathing in Khanpur dam and its extensions like spillways, plunge pool and water channels during the last three years.

In a bid to forestall future drowning incidents, the deputy commissioner imposed a ban on bathing and swimming in the Khanpur dam and its extensions for the period of 60 days under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Meanwhile, a youth drowned in the Tarbela dam barrage, police officials said.

Police officials in Ghazi said that some youngsters were bathing in the Tarbela dam barrage when one of them drowned.

The local divers fished the body out from the barrage after an effort of two hours and shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters hospital, Ghazi, where the deceased was identified as Sher Alam, 18, a resident of Allai Battagram.