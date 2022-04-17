One killed, 17 injured in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and around 17 others injured in different incidents here on Saturday.
Sarzamin Khan, stated to be the driver, and Mohammad Rizwan exchanged harsh words at a watermelon stall in Baffa. The infuriated Rizwan allegedly opened fire on Sarzamin, killing him on the spot. The locals rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital Baffa where doctors pronounced him as dead.
The doctors handed over the body of Sarzamin Khan to his family after completing the medico-legal formalities there.
The family members and relatives placed the body at the main artery and blocked it to all sorts of traffic for many hours.
The protesters were demanding the arrest of the accused and dispersed peacefully on the assurance of police that the accused would shortly be arrested.
In another incident two traders’ groups after exchanging harsh words attacked each other with batons and sticks at Sabzi Mandi.
According to eyewitnesses, around 11 people were injured and were rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.
The police after lodging the FIR started raids to arrest the accused.
In another incident in the Banda Parain area, six people sustained injuries when two groups attacked each other with axes and clubs over the land dispute.
HARIPUR: The district administration on Saturday imposed a ban on bathing in Khanpur reservoir and its extensions...
PESHAWAR: The resignation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman was accepted, a spokesman of the Governor’s...
PESHAWAR: The political hype is not only creating law and order situation but can claim lives if the emotionally...
HANGU: Around 4,500 cops would be deployed during NA-33 Hangu by-election being held today to avert any untoward...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police and other law enforcing agencies in a joint action killed the two most wanted terrorists...
PESHAWAR: A shopkeeper was fined for overcharging customers in Kohat district on Saturday.According to a handout, a...
Comments