One killed, 17 injured in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and around 17 others injured in different incidents here on Saturday.

Sarzamin Khan, stated to be the driver, and Mohammad Rizwan exchanged harsh words at a watermelon stall in Baffa. The infuriated Rizwan allegedly opened fire on Sarzamin, killing him on the spot. The locals rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital Baffa where doctors pronounced him as dead.

The doctors handed over the body of Sarzamin Khan to his family after completing the medico-legal formalities there.

The family members and relatives placed the body at the main artery and blocked it to all sorts of traffic for many hours.

The protesters were demanding the arrest of the accused and dispersed peacefully on the assurance of police that the accused would shortly be arrested.

In another incident two traders’ groups after exchanging harsh words attacked each other with batons and sticks at Sabzi Mandi.

According to eyewitnesses, around 11 people were injured and were rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

The police after lodging the FIR started raids to arrest the accused.

In another incident in the Banda Parain area, six people sustained injuries when two groups attacked each other with axes and clubs over the land dispute.