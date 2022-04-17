Violent political behaviour threatening social fabric

PESHAWAR: The political hype is not only creating law and order situation but can claim lives if the emotionally charged workers were not calmed down.

There has been a series of incidents in which violence was reported due to the current political situation. The top political leaders of all the parties need to calm down their workers and supporters before a serious law and order situation is developed.

Heads and seniors of every political party should play their role by directing the workers to remain peaceful and avoid getting involved in scuffles with opponents to avoid any untoward incident that could trigger an ugly situation.

On Saturday, a video of a bearded elderly man went viral in which he can be seen inciting workers of a political party to kill journalists and anchors whenever and wherever they find them. He even termed it a holy war, adding this is the time to embrace martyrdom.

The matter was taken up at the highest level by the journalist bodies, the Khyber Union of Journalists and the Peshawar Press Club, expressing concern in the wake of some recent attacks on media persons.

On Saturday, the Peshawar Police identified and arrested the accused, Mustafa from Saeedabad locality in the provincial capital for hurling threats to the media.

In a second video after the arrest, he sought an apology from the media persons, law-enforcement agencies and other parties’ workers, saying he had just woken up and was not in his senses when he recorded the video.

In a recent public meeting in Peshawar, many policemen and journalists were attacked and injured by the charged political workers. There was no one to stop them but a day later some of their leaders apologised on behalf of the workers, assuring this will not happen again.

The political situation has psychologically affected many young men and women who want an end to the mess so the country can progress and people can live happily.

This has started from the parliament where opposition and treasury benches attacked and abused each other while television cameras were showing it all over the country and the world.

Then there was a clash seen at a hotel in Islamabad involving some lawmakers. Both the parties had their own arguments as to how it started and who was responsible for it. But it divided the public on social media as well as in discussions in hujras, baithak, streets and everywhere.

Mushtaq Ali, a young man from Bakhshali village in Mardan the other day attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself in his house as he was under tremendous stress. He was taken to hospital where he is being treated. Police officials said the family told the cops that he was not happy with the political mess and the regime change despite the fact that he was not actively involved in politics and was not affiliated with any political party.

Police registered a case against workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf when they attacked students of a seminary inside a mosque in Timergara a few days back. Later police and a jirga were involved to calm down both the parties.

A couple of days later, discussion about the same incident on social media resulted in an armed clash. Two persons, Haqnawaz and Yaqub, were injured when one Ihtisham allegedly opened fire on them in the limits of Khall Police Station.

Reports said one of the injured Yaqub told the cops that it started from a social media post about the mosque incident that angered Ihtisham who opened fire on them and escaped.

There are a number of other incidents where verbal and physical clashes happened between the workers of rival political parties after both insisted the stance of their leader was right and the opponents were leading the country to chaos.

The careless social media posts are adding fuel to the fire. There are innumerable posts uploaded daily on different social media forums that are inciting political workers and even the public.

“We all should behave in a mature manner. Look at Asad Umar and Zubair Umar. Both the brothers are from parties that are archival to each other but they are enjoying their life by not bringing politics into their personal matters. The voters and supporters should show the same maturity and accept each other,” said a social media post, asking the commoners not to lose friends and loved ones over political debates.