Coalmines’ lease to other tribes in Tirah valley opposed

BARA: Residents of Shalobar area have said that they would not allow other tribes to buy coalmine lease in Tirah valley.
Speaking at a press conference at the Bara Press Club, Bakht Mir Shah, Zahir Shah and others said that they were not ready to give coalmines’ lease in the mountains to people belonging to other tribes in any case.
They added that as per traditions of the area, the lease was the right of the locals first.
They said that Darpair and Dhand areas of Shalobar in Tirah Maidan area were their property and according to tribal traditions, the right to lease belongs to the locals.
“We won’t give lease of mines belonging to Bar Qambarkhel or any Kukikhel tribes to other tribes, otherwise, any interference may disturb peace in the area,” stated Zahir Shah.
He asked the local administration, security forces, and police to play their role in this matter.
