Bad addiction

The unchecked illegal sale of cigarettes in Pakistan is posing a serious threat to public health and nullifying government-backed tobacco-control initiatives. According to the Federal Ministry of National Health Services Regulations, 166,000 deaths are caused by smoking every year in Pakistan. Children and young people between the ages of six and 15 smoke cigarettes on a daily basis. These alarming statistics prove that tobacco-control laws are being openly violated and the authorities are not interested in stopping the illegal sale of cigarettes. Despite an existing ban, cigarettes are being sold to minors; despite a regulatory minimum price of Rs63 per pack, cigarettes are being sold at as low as Rs20, providing easy access to people.
It is imperative for the authorities to crack down against violators of laws and eliminate the illegal sales of cigarettes before it is too late. Stocks of illicit cigarettes should be confiscated and disciplinary action should be taken against those dealers, and retailers who are involved in this illicit trade.
Usama Ghulam Rasool
Karachi
