Economic challenges

This refers to the article, ‘SIR – Save, implement and review’ (April 15) by Dr Ishrat Husain. Pakistan’s economic problems are not unknown, and addressing them is not rocket science. Resetting the economy requires implementation of unpopular measures that may not go well with the people. Can the coalition of the political parties that used to criticize the previous government for price hikes muster political will and risk taking unpopular yet useful steps? Import substitution must be a pillar of our economic policy to reduce the trade gap and curb current account deficit.

A big increase in exports is not feasible due to capacity constraints in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. Our exports have high import content and cover only 40 percent of the import bill. The resumption of the suspended IMF programme is likely to introduce tough economic terms. At present, there is only one option: enduring greater economic difficulties. The government’s focus should be on strengthening the economy, not political expediency.

Arif Majeed

Karachi