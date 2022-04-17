Economic challenges

This refers to the article, ‘SIR – Save, implement and review’ (April 15) by Dr Ishrat Husain. Pakistan’s economic problems are not unknown, and addressing them is not rocket science. Resetting the economy requires implementation of unpopular measures that may not go well with the people. Can the coalition of the political parties that used to criticize the previous government for price hikes muster political will and risk taking unpopular yet useful steps? Import substitution must be a pillar of our economic policy to reduce the trade gap and curb current account deficit.
A big increase in exports is not feasible due to capacity constraints in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. Our exports have high import content and cover only 40 percent of the import bill. The resumption of the suspended IMF programme is likely to introduce tough economic terms. At present, there is only one option: enduring greater economic difficulties. The government’s focus should be on strengthening the economy, not political expediency.
Arif Majeed
Karachi
In Islamabad, public schools used to follow a two-day weekend. It meant that these schools had a five-day work week....
The unchecked illegal sale of cigarettes in Pakistan is posing a serious threat to public health and nullifying...
This refers to the letter, ‘Jobless’ , by Gulsher Riaz. The new government should take adequate steps to resolve...
In Pakistan, the stage is being set for the next general elections. This has started the debate on voting rights of...
The electricity and gas crises pose serious challenges for the government. Previously, gas shortages during the winter...
The appointment of Shehbaz Sharif as the PM of Pakistan is the best news for the people of Pakistan. The Pakistani...
Comments