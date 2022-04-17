This refers to the letter, ‘Jobless’ (April 14), by Gulsher Riaz. The new government should take adequate steps to resolve the country’s unemployment issue. In his first-ever speech as the PM of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif requested companies to announce a 10 percent increase in salaries. So far, there has been no definite action on it. Some people feel that the statement was made to generate goodwill.

In the past, the previous government showed seriousness regarding the issues of unemployment and low salaries, but it did not take any steps to tackle them. The new government has two things to do: first, it should increase salaries of both private- and public-sector employers; second, it should create job opportunities for the unemployed.

Umme Farwa

Lahore