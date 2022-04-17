Energy crisis

The electricity and gas crises pose serious challenges for the government. Previously, gas shortages during the winter were common. Now, many areas of Punjab face gas loadshedding during the summer as well. There is a serious supply and demand issue that has remained unresolved for years. Every government vows to fix the problem, but these promises are rarely fulfilled.

Solar energy is a long-term and practical answer to the gas dilemma. It will benefit both commercial residential users. Switching to more energy-efficient electric solutions, such as reversible inverters, electric heaters, solar induction cookers, and solar electric geysers, can considerably reduce the strain on gas supplies. The government should focus on alternative energy sources such as wind, coal and sun to reduce reliance on natural gas. To protect resources, a proper system for dealing with energy theft and misuse must be implemented.

Muhammad Aqib Zafar

Lodhran