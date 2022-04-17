Out of power

Imran Khan needs to give answers to certain questions: why has he created a fake narrative of an internationally sponsored conspiracy against him? Why has he not provided irrefutable evidence of his claims to date? World history is full of stories of leaders of considerable stature, who had been victims of international conspiracies and plots hatched to dethrone them as those leaders believed in resilient philosophy and diligently worked hard to uplift their countries. The question is: what wonders has Imran Khan brought to the nation for which he is being victimized? Has he been snared in an international trap because he ruined the country on all fronts? He has never been a popular leader in the country as he assumed power after contesting a highly controversial election and gained a thin majority in parliament.

After the historic SC judgment, a window of opportunity was created for lawmakers who exercised their voting rights to vote out an unpopular leader of the house and elect a new prime minister whose rationale and people-friendly policies could make Pakistan one of the leading nations of the world.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock