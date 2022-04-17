An assembly of rioters

The scenes at the Punjab Assembly yesterday were a black mark on our parliamentary history. On a day when the assembly was to elect its chief minister after the Lahore High Court directed Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari to conduct a transparent election, there was mayhem in the House as PTI and PML-Q members decided to physically attack the deputy speaker. Lotas flew in abundance and were even used to decorate the Speaker’s dais, which was taken over by PTI MPAs. Mazari called the police in defence of the assembly, a move which Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi insists is illegal. As for Elahi himself, he ended up apparently injured with an arm held up in a sling and an oxygen mask attached to his face – though unable to answer journalists' questions regarding the thumbs-up he is seeing giving his party members as they went on a rampage in the assembly. Both sides have accused each other of bringing in their own gangsters from Mandi Bahauddin or Gawalmandi – depending on which side is making allegations.

This is not how a democracy works. We have had the misfortune of seeing scuffles break out time and again in our legislatures, though Saturday’s scenes may have broken all records of chaos. What happened in Punjab is not only extremely ugly, and extremely dangerous, especially with PTI rallies planned across the country, but also ominous. On Saturday morning, former PTI minister Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted that the country was close to civil war; his tweet has been read as incitement to violence by political observers who are concerned the PTI may be leading its supporters down a dangerous path on the pretext of defeating corruption and fighting a ‘foreign agenda’. If this continues, with violence in the assemblies, on the streets, in restaurants, and even outside political rivals’ homes abroad, our tentative attempt at democratic transition could easily come under real danger.

After a day of violence, and shameful attempts at subverting a democratic process, the vote for the new chief minister of Punjab did take place – the PTI having decided to boycott the session. Hamza Shehbaz gained 197 votes out of a total of 371 members. The result was not surprising. The politics of Punjab is back with the PML-N, this time a younger Sharif holding power – with a question mark on the future of the Chaudhrys of Gujrat. For many, it may be that the Chaudhrys have also made a huge miscalculation in opting to go with the PTI in this game for power. Known largely for being sensible politicians and one of the oldest political families, and despite their past as Musharraf’s king’s party, it was not expected that they would resort to hooliganism in parliament merely due to fear of imminent defeat. Just like the National Assembly, the PTI and its allies adopted every unconstitutional step possible to stop the vote in Punjab – and ended up embarrassing itself and the parliamentary process. It seems the PTI is looking to use every measure to gain back power. This does not bode well for anyone.