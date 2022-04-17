Sensational Sihwan Kim bags second Asian Tour win

BANGKOK: American golfer Sihwan Kim swept his second tournament in two months on Saturday, winning the Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge in Thailand as local teen sensation Ratchanon Chantananuwat suffered disappointment after his record-breaking victory last week.

Sixty players from the men’s Asian Tour and Ladies European Tour teed off in the $750,000-prize tournament which wrapped up Saturday at Siam Country Club’s Waterside Course near Pattaya.

Kim scored seven points in the final round for a 49 point total, under the modified stableford scoring system.

He had a rollercoaster Saturday with six birdies, two bogeys and a double.

After sealing the win, he was splashed with water bottles to mark the Thai New Year Songkran festival.

“My putting has just been phenomenal, that’s pretty much what got me through it,” Kim said.

The 33-year-old has been in fine form — winning his maiden Asian Tour victory last month at Hua Hin Thailand, but had previously not won a title since turning professional in 2011.

The event’s leading lady was rising Swedish star Maja Stark, 22, coming in second place with a total score of 47 after notching up one eagle and four birdies on Sunday.

Thailand’s Budsabakorn Sukapan, 24, was in third place on 42 points and her compatriot Phachara Khongwatmai, 22, was a point behind.